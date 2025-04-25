Netflix down: Thousands of users complain globally as they face login issues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Streaming giant Netflix is back up after experiencing a technical glitch that affected millions of customers across the world on Thursday.

Some subscribers reported on social media that they were seeing error codes when trying to log in, while others said they were being redirected to other profiles, or seeing watch lists that were not their own. Reloading the website or the app consistently showed an error, they said.

Downdetector showed a spike in user complaints around 2pm ET, with subscribers in Boston, New York, Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles seeing the most issues, according to the Daily Mail.

Outage.com reported that they received error reports from the US, UK, Italy, France, Canada, UAE, and several other countries.

The outage coincided with the release of the final season of Penn Badgley-starrerYou, which frustrated fans trying to watch the series.

“I wanted to continue watching the last season of You and my Netflix is DOWN,” one person posted on X.

“Netflix is still down & not working. It collapses, gives standard codes and if you login again it just starts over and over. This is on all devices across - except iPhone (which also will not continue to next episode). Hope it gets resolved quickly,” wrote another.

The Irish Star reported seeing messages posted in Portuguese, Chinese, Spanish, and English, implying the outage was a global issue and not restricted to any particular area.

An individual wrote on Downdetector’s message board claiming to have been in touch with Netflix.

“I called Netflix today and they said it's a new problem and they're working on it,” they wrote.

At the time of the outage, Netflix wrote on their website: “While the service is not down in all countries, user reports indicate that some users in certain regions may be experiencing issues.”

The streaming giant appears to have resolved the issue now, as its status page shows a green checkmark suggesting the service is back up and working. However, it is unclear what caused it.

Netflix last saw an outage in December 2023 as well as a massive snag when it tried to livestream a special reunion of hit dating show Love Is Blind. Fans waited over an hour before the episode finally started airing, by which time it was revealed the reunion was no longer live.

Netflix apologised “to everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon” for the technical snag.

According to Netflix’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings report, it has 301.63 million subscribers globally.