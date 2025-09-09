Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nationwide down: Banking app not working amid major outage

The bank confirmed that their Banking app and Internet Bank are currently unavailable

Andrew Griffin
Tuesday 09 September 2025 10:41 EDT
Nationwide is calling for mortgage affordability rules to be relaxed (David Parry/PA)
Nationwide is calling for mortgage affordability rules to be relaxed (David Parry/PA)

Nationwide’s banking app has stopped working in a major outage.

The bank’s service status page said that its internet banking and app had broken and that it was looking to fix the problem.

“Sorry, both our Banking app and Internet Bank are unavailable,” the bank wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as soon as we can.”

More follows

