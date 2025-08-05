Nasa wants to put a nuclear reactor on the Moon, reports claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nasa is planning to put a nuclear reactor on the Moon, according to reports.

The agency has been instructed to “move quickly” to achieve the technology by Sean Duffy, the secretary of transportation who is serving as the interim head of Nasa.

“To properly advance this critical technology to be able to support a future lunar economy, high power energy generation on Mars, and to strengthen our national security in space, it is imperative the agency move quickly,” he wrote to staff, according to the New York Times. The plans were first reported by Politico.

He warned that China and Russia plan to put their own reactor on the Moon by the mid-2030s, with a view to building a base together. If they do, then they could restrict the US building one by declaring “a keep-out zone”, he warned.

It asks for a Nasa official to be appointed to oversee the effort in the next month, and gives a deadline of two months for commercial companies to send in proposals. It asks for a nuclear reactor to be ready to launch in 2029, with the ability to power 80 households.

Last year, Nasa said it had made progress on its “Fission Surface Power Project”, which aims to produce a concept design for a reactor that could be demonstrated on the Moon and could help with future designs for journeys to Mars.

It said then that the technology would prove useful given the cold and dark nature of the lunar night, which last over two weeks and could prove technically challenging.

Since then, Nasa has adjusted its focus even further towards human spaceflight, and away from robotic rovers and other associated scientific work. The new directive did not specify which Moon trips it might be taken on or what operations it would help power.