India’s Bharti Airtel mobile network operator and its rival Reliance Jio have signed deals with tech billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink to explore bringing satellite internet to the world’s most populous country.

Reliance Jio, owned by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, announced its deal with Starlink on Wednesday – a day after Airtel said it was partnering with the Musk-owned firm.

Both the deals are subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorisations to sell Starlink in India.

Starlink has applied for security clearance with the Indian government after agreeing to its data localisation and security requirements.

If approved by regulators, the Indian companies would provide Starlink devices on their retail outlets and online stores as well as some form of installation support.

Airtel said on Tuesday that it would collaborate with Starlink to use each other's network infrastructure to enhance coverage.

“Airtel and SpaceX will explore offering Starlink equipment in Airtel’s retail stores, Starlink services via Airtel to business customers, opportunities to connect communities, schools, and health centers, among many others, in even the most rural parts of India,” the company said.

“This collaboration enhances our ability to bring world-class high-speed broadband to even the most remote parts of India, ensuring that every individual, business, and community has reliable internet,” said Gopal Vittal, Airtel’s managing director and vice chair.

Ambani’s Reliance Jio had initially clashed with Starlink over how India should grant spectrum for satellite services.

The Indian company urged for an auction, but the Indian government sided with Mr Musk, who sought for the spectrum to be allocated administratively in line with global trends.

Analysts say a spectrum auction would require much more investment and would likely deter foreign companies.

However, the Indian telecom operators continue to push for spectrum allocation via auctions, with Reliance spending nearly $19bn in airwave auctions.

In a representation to the Indian government, India’s telecom giants argued that satellite service providers should be subject to similar spectrum pricing, regulatory levies, and fees compared to those imposed on terrestrial operators.

India’s telecom regulatory authority is yet to reveal details on the pricing structure for satellite communication spectrum.

Starlink’s new pact with the Indian firms comes days after prime minister Narendra Modi met with Mr Musk in Washington and discussed several topics, including space, mobility, and innovation.

The Musk-owned company currently operates a constellation of over 6,000 low Earth orbit satellites, and experts say as many as 60,000 to 70,000 such internet satellites could be launched over the next five years.