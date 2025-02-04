Mumsnet halts picture sharing after ‘child sexual abuse images shared on site’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parenting forum Mumsnet has temporarily stopped picture sharing after child sexual abuse images were allegedly posted on its website.

Founder and chief executive Justine Roberts said five images were posted from two different accounts late on Sunday and into Monday morning, with most removed within an hour and all taken down by 4am.

She said the images were reported to the Metropolitan Police and that a follow-up meeting with officers will take place.

Ms Roberts said moderators were alerted to the images through site posts, with automatic moderation also triggered after multiple user reports.

She told the PA news agency: “As a temporary measure, we have suspended the ability to post images on site and we are working on implementing AI filters to flag illegal/disturbing images before they appear.

“We’re also liaising with external specialists to see if there are any further tools we can employ to help us prevent this from happening again in the future.”

AI filtering is expected to be in place in the next few days after which image posting will be reinstated, Ms Roberts added.

Mumsnet, founded in 2000, is one of the UK’s biggest parenting platforms, saying it attracts around nine million unique monthly users.

The Met has been approached for comment.