Monzo down: Online bank not working amid major ‘issues’
Monzo, the online bank, has stopped working.
The app makes clear that it is having “issues” that have stopped many of its central features from working.
But the core tools – such as withdrawing cash with a card or moving money around – are still working as usual.
“We’re experiencing issues,” a warning within the app reads.
“Your app will not be fully functional. Thank you for your patience.”
On its status page, Monzo said that it had “spotted some Platform issues” and that it was investigating them. It gave no indication of what had gone wrong or when it might be fixed.
The problems began soon after 3pm in the UK, where the bank is based. They were spread right across the country, according to tracking website Down Detector.
