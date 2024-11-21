Specially designed smartphone for children launches

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A smartphone designed to be safe for children has built-in age appropriate guardrails and remote monitoring capabilities for parents.

Pinwheel is a specially designed operating system loaded directly onto a range of existing smartphones and can be used on all major networks.

It has now launched in the UK.

The US firm argues the setup provides a more compelling alternative than giving young people a basic mobile phone they may not like, or a high-end smartphone without the same level of safety features.

Pinwheel devices enable parents to remotely monitor all of a child’s text messages and call history, gives parents the ability to approve contacts and set time limits for apps and chat time, as well as a curated app library designed to be age appropriate for the child in question, with all social media apps and web browsers not included.

Growing concerns about the impact of social media platforms and general phone screen time on children’s physical well being and mental health has led to many of the biggest phone makers and online platforms introducing various parental controls and safety features in recent years.

However, this is a patchwork system that often requires parents to have an account on the platform in question, or use a similar device.

Pinwheel says that in contrast, parents can monitor its devices from a central online portal, accessible from either desktop or on mobile, and parents can customise settings over time, unlocking more features as their child grows into an independent young person who is able to manage technology well.

The firm’s chief executive and founder, Dane Witbeck, said: “Ever since we launched Pinwheel in the US a few years ago, word spread quickly among parents everywhere, including in the UK. We are so excited to finally be able to meet the demand for our phones here.

“Now parents and children have a way to stay connected and enjoy the benefits and fun of a smartphone – from sharing photos, texting friends, playing games and more, but with the guardrails and monitoring that keep everyone safe and reduce family conflict.”

“We believe our phones give families a way to help children develop healthy habits around digital device usage and screentime without the negative impacts and distractions of social media and open internet access.”