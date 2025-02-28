Skype to shut down in May, Microsoft announces

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Microsoft has said it is “retiring” online messaging and calling service Skype in May.

The US tech giant said the move would allow it to focus on its modern online communications platform, Teams, which offers online meeting tools as well as calling and chat features.

Skype first launched in 2003, before being acquired by eBay in 2005 and then by Microsoft in 2011 for 8.5 billion dollars, which used it to replace its Windows Live Messenger service.

The most recent user numbers, from February 2023, showed Skype was used by 36 million people each day, and at its peak it was one of the most popular tools on the internet, becoming the go-to platform in the early days of online video calls in the 2000s and 2010s.

In recent years, however, it has been superseded by Teams – Microsoft’s latest online collaboration service – which gained huge popularity during the pandemic and the embrace of remote working.

In a blog post announcing the shutdown, Microsoft said: “Skype has been an integral part of shaping modern communications and supporting countless meaningful moments, and we are honoured to have been part of the journey.

“We also understand that change can be challenging and want you to know that we’re here to support you every step of the way.

“We’re excited about the new opportunities that Teams brings and are committed to helping you stay connected in new and meaningful ways.”

Microsoft said that in the coming days, it will give Skype users the option to move to Teams for free, as well as the opportunity to export their Skype data.

Skype will shut down on May 5, the company confirmed.