Microsoft says ‘majority’ of hit services recovering after outage
The tech giant investigated an issue on Saturday that caused an outage of ‘various Microsoft 365 services’.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Microsoft has said “a majority” of its Outlook services that users were unable to access are now recovering.
The tech giant investigated an issue on Saturday that caused an outage to users of “various Microsoft 365 services”.
According to service status website Downdetector, users began reporting problems with the tech giant’s services at about 8.40pm.
More than 9,000 reports had been received by 9.15pm, and the issue particularly affected users in London and Manchester, according to the website.
Microsoft said in a post on X: “Our telemetry indicates that a majority of impacted services are recovering following our change.
“We’ll keep monitoring until impact has been resolved for all services.”
It said it had “identified a potential cause of impact” at about 10pm.
Microsoft previously suffered an outage affecting its emails and Teams collaboration app in November.