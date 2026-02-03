‘Worrying’ that X is refusing to appear before committee – TD

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It is “worrying” that social media giant X is refusing to send representatives to answer questions about online safety, the chairman of an Irish committee has said.

Alan Kelly said it was particularly disappointing after Irish premier Micheal Martin also asked the tech multinational to appear before the committee.

Representatives from Meta, Google and TikTok will appear before the committee on arts, media and sport on Wednesday afternoon.

There has been social and political criticism of Elon Musk’s social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, over its AI chatbot allowing deepfake sexualised images of people, including minors.

The EU Commission is investigating X over reports that child sexual abuse material and non-consensual intimate images of adults were generated through the Grok tool and disseminated on the platform.

The company had given written assurances to Irish regulators and the Minister of State with responsibility for AI, Niamh Smyth, that such functionality had been switched off “globally” on January 20.

But Ms Smyth said it was “deeply concerning” that the functionality could be available in other jurisdictions.

On Tuesday, chairman of the Joint Committee on Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport Alan Kelly said despite X’s non-attendance there would be a focus on the protection of young people online.

He added: “While we welcome the attendance of Google, Meta and TikTok, the committee notes that X, formerly known as Twitter, declined the invitation to appear.

“It is extremely disappointing and worrying that X have refused to attend, especially after a request was additionally made by the Taoiseach for them to do so.”

He said: “This meeting will examine how major online platforms approach regulation, online safety and the protection of children and young people.

“We plan to discuss issues including content moderation, the use of technology and human oversight to address harmful and illegal content, age-appropriate design, age assurance, and the role of digital literacy and user empowerment.

“We will also how platforms such as TikTok are implementing their obligations under the EU Digital Services Act, particularly considering the high levels of engagement by children and young people in Ireland with online platforms and the importance of ensuring that their safety, privacy and wellbeing are protected.

“The committee looks forward to engaging with representatives on these matters as part of its ongoing scrutiny of the operation and impact of online platforms and will continue its engagement with relevant stakeholders in examining the regulation of online platforms.”