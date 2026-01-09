META reaches deals with nuclear power group to help fuel its AI ambitions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Facebook parent Meta has secured long‑term nuclear power deals to make sure its growing AI data centers have a steady, reliable supply of electricity.

Meta’s 20-year agreements with Vistra, TerraPower and Oklo, along with an earlier deal with Constellation Energy, make it one of the largest corporate purchasers of nuclear power in U.S. history, Joel Kaplan, Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer, said in a statement included in the company’s Friday announcement.

According to Meta, the deals include signed power purchase agreements with Vistra to buy electricity from three existing nuclear plants: the Perry and Davis‑Besse facilities in Ohio and the Beaver Valley plant in Pennsylvania.

Meta’s agreements will supply up to 6.6 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2035, roughly the output of several large nuclear plants, according to the company’s blog post. This far exceeds the 1–to 4 gigawatts the company sought from developers in 2024.

Meta and other major technology companies have been increasingly focused on securing long-term power supplies as AI and data centers drive U.S. electricity demand up for the first time in 20 years.

Meta's new 20-year nuclear power deals are making it one of the largest corporate nuclear energy purchasers in US history. ( Meta )

The new Meta agreement will create thousands of jobs, Meta said.

The company said the agreements will help fund expansions at the Ohio facilities and extend the operational life of all three reactors, which are licensed to run through at least 2036, with one of Beaver Valley’s two reactors licensed through 2047.

Beyond purchasing power from existing plants, Meta will also support the development of next-generation small modular reactors with Oklo and TerraPower, the latter backed by Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates.

Shares of Oklo jumped nearly 20 percent while Vistra increased by about 8 percent in premarket trading following the announcement.

The company’s partnership with Oklo will help develop up to 1.2 GW of nuclear power in Ohio as early as 2030, supporting “early procurement and development,” according to Oklo’s co-founder and CEO, Jacob DeWitte.