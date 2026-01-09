META reaches deals with nuclear power group to help fuel its AI ambitions
Meta’s deals with Vistra will buy power from three nuclear plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania, creating thousands of jobs, the company says
Facebook parent Meta has secured long‑term nuclear power deals to make sure its growing AI data centers have a steady, reliable supply of electricity.
Meta’s 20-year agreements with Vistra, TerraPower and Oklo, along with an earlier deal with Constellation Energy, make it one of the largest corporate purchasers of nuclear power in U.S. history, Joel Kaplan, Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer, said in a statement included in the company’s Friday announcement.
According to Meta, the deals include signed power purchase agreements with Vistra to buy electricity from three existing nuclear plants: the Perry and Davis‑Besse facilities in Ohio and the Beaver Valley plant in Pennsylvania.
Meta’s agreements will supply up to 6.6 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2035, roughly the output of several large nuclear plants, according to the company’s blog post. This far exceeds the 1–to 4 gigawatts the company sought from developers in 2024.
Meta and other major technology companies have been increasingly focused on securing long-term power supplies as AI and data centers drive U.S. electricity demand up for the first time in 20 years.
The new Meta agreement will create thousands of jobs, Meta said.
The company said the agreements will help fund expansions at the Ohio facilities and extend the operational life of all three reactors, which are licensed to run through at least 2036, with one of Beaver Valley’s two reactors licensed through 2047.
Beyond purchasing power from existing plants, Meta will also support the development of next-generation small modular reactors with Oklo and TerraPower, the latter backed by Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates.
Shares of Oklo jumped nearly 20 percent while Vistra increased by about 8 percent in premarket trading following the announcement.
The company’s partnership with Oklo will help develop up to 1.2 GW of nuclear power in Ohio as early as 2030, supporting “early procurement and development,” according to Oklo’s co-founder and CEO, Jacob DeWitte.
