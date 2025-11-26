Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meta is under investigation in Italy for allegedly breaching EU rules by integrating its Meta AI assistant into WhatsApp without user consent.

The country’s antitrust watchdog said it may impose interim measures on the US tech giant as it widened a probe into whether it abused its dominance by blocking rival AI chatbots from its messaging service WhatsApp.

The case underscores growing regulatory scrutiny of Big Tech’s push into generative AI, as platforms with massive user bases such as WhatsApp become key gateways for new services.

On Wednesday, the authority said it was widening an investigation it had opened in July to cover updated terms for WhatsApp’s business platform, which helps firms manage customer communications, and newly added AI chatbot tools in the messaging app.

Also on Wednesday, the watchdog said it started a procedure to impose potential interim measures, which may include suspending the new terms and limiting further integration of Meta AI into WhatsApp while the probe continues.

WhatsApp has rejected what it describes as “unfounded claims”.

A spokesperson said in a statement that the WhatsApp API business interface "was never designed to be used for AI chatbots and doing so would place severe strain on our systems".

The Italian regulator had previously alleged Meta abused its dominant position by integrating its Meta AI assistant into WhatsApp without users' consent, a move that might harm its competitors.

On Wednesday, Italy’s antitrust authority said Meta changed WhatsApp Business Solution terms on 15 October to ban companies offering AI services from using the platform if those services are their main feature.

The new service terms apply immediately to newcomers and from 15 January, 2026, to firms already on WhatsApp.

The authority warned the moves could shut competitors out of WhatsApp's large user base – more than 37 million in Italy – and distort competition in AI chatbot services, given consumers’ reluctance to change habits, which makes switching to rival services harder.

WhatsApp took issue with this argument. "The recent update does not affect the tens of thousands of businesses who provide customer support and send relevant updates, or the businesses using the AI assistant of their choice to chat with their customers,” the spokesperson said.

The investigation is due to conclude by the end of 2026.

If found to be in breach of the EU competition rules, Meta could face a fine of up to 10 per cent of its global revenue.

Meta’s worldwide turnover in 2024 was reported to be $164.5 billion (£125bn).

Additional reporting from agencies.