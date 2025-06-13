People’s very intimate, very strange AI requests are being shared publicly online

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People’s very intimate, very strange conversations with artificial intelligence are being shared publicly online by Meta.

The company’s new Meta AI app allows people to chat with its artificial intelligence, asking questions or finding out information.

But it appears that some people are sharing conversations that might be best kept private. The app uploads requests to a public feed that can be seen by anyone.

That means that other users of the app and website can see them asking about intimate parts of their anatomy, making requests for pictures of cartoon characters in states of undress, talking about their gender identity and appearing to cheat on homework.

When users make a request, they see a warning that their conversation will be uploaded.

“Prompts you post are public and visible to everyone,” the message reads. “Avoid sharing personal or sensitive information.”

But the personal nature of the requests that can be seen online have led to worries that users are not aware that their conversations are being posted online.

In some cases, those conversations are being conducted using voice notes, so that users can hear people making their requests. What’s more, if users are signed into Meta’s platforms – through their Instagram account, for instance – then their profile picture appears next to their requests.

Meta introduced its devoted AI app earlier this year, though the system can also be used through its chat apps such as WhatsApp. In its introduction, in April, Meta pushed the ability to share conversations as a helpful bonus feature.

“Just like all our platforms, we built Meta AI to connect you with the people and things you care about,” the press release read. “The Meta AI app includes a Discover feed, a place to share and explore how others are using AI.

“You can see the best prompts people are sharing, or remix them to make them your own. And as always, you’re in control: nothing is shared to your feed unless you choose to post it.”