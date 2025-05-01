M&S stops hiring after systems taken offline due to cyber attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marks & Spencer is unable to hire new workers as the retail giant continues to battle disruption to its operations from a damaging cyber attack.

The company confirmed on Thursday that it has pulled all online job adverts from its website as tech experts seek to resolve problems on its platforms.

A message on the company’s jobs website said: “Sorry you can’t search or apply for roles right now, we’re working hard to be back online as soon as possible.”

On Thursday, the company had no jobs listed anywhere across its UK business despite having more than 200 job openings this time last week.

The London-based business employs around 65,000 people across its head office and stores.

It is more than a week after M&S’s IT systems were first hit by a major ransomware attack.

The retailer is still not taking online orders and availability of some products in its stores was impacted after it took some of its systems offline in response.

M&S first reported issues over the Easter weekend, when it stopped taking click-and-collect orders and saw contactless payments impacted by the “cyber incident”. It has since restarted contactless payments.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Wednesday that it is investigating a cyber attack.

In a separate incident, rival retailer The Co-op shut off parts of its IT systems on Wednesday after an attempted hack.

It said some of its back office and call centre services have been affected but that all stores, including grocery and funeral homes, are trading as usual.

The BBC reported on Thursday that staff at the business are being ordered to keep cameras on and verify identities on all remote work meetings as a result.