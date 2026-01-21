Fresh offer made in bid to resolve dispute over AI protections for performers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fresh offer has been made in a bid to resolve a dispute over protections for actors and other entertainment workers over the use of artificial intelligence, their union has announced.

Equity said a constructive meeting had been held over an agreement which underpins the terms and conditions of the vast majority of UK film and TV work for performers, including actors, stunt artists, singers and dancers.

Equity said AI protections for performers could be closer to becoming reality for the first time.

The union, which has been threatening industrial action over the issue following a ballot of its members, said the Producers Alliance for Cinema and Television (Pact), the trade body representing producers covering the UK, had sent over new wording with improvements in relation to AI protections which had been in dispute.

Both sides have agreed to enter into a further period of negotiation.

Equity general secretary Paul W Fleming said: “Equity members should be in no doubt that it is their support and determination to secure AI protections which led to this improved offer.

“Last month’s ballot result showed that an overwhelming majority of performers are prepared to refuse scanning on set, and that focused the minds of producers, leading to this improved offer.

“It doesn’t cover everything we’ve asked for, and the coming weeks will be instrumental in securing the protections performers need in the age of AI and scanning on set.

“A constructive meeting took place with Pact where we discussed the revised offer and further improvements we are seeking.”

Equity members voted in an indicative ballot last month that they would be willing to take industrial action to secure stronger AI protections.