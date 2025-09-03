Shein launches probe after likeness of Luigi Mangione shown modelling shirt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fast-fashion giant Shein has launched an investigation after an image on its website appeared to show alleged murderer Luigi Mangione modelling a shirt.

An image on the site with a likeness to Mangione, who is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel last year, appeared to show him wearing a white, patterned short-sleeved shirt priced at just under 10 dollars (£7.50).

The picture has now been taken down from the site.

The Chinese retailer said the image was provider by a seller on the site and that it is probing the incident.

A spokesperson for Shein said: “The image in question was provided by a third-party vendor and was removed immediately upon discovery.

“We have stringent standards for all listings on our platform.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation, strengthening our monitoring processes, and will take appropriate action against the vendor in line with our policies.”

It is thought that the image may have been created using artificial intelligence (AI).

Mangione was arrested five days after the December 4 killing of Mr Thompson and charged with murder and stalking.

The 26-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the state and federal charges, and is being held without bail in a federal jail in Brooklyn.

The image comes amid controversy over the case, with prosecutors in the US saying Mangione has inspired others to embrace violence over reasoned debate.

Mangione is accused of leaving behind evidence showing disdain for the insurance industry.

The case has seen Mangione gather a following on social media, fuelling anger towards America’s private health insurers.