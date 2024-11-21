Big Issue vendors offered devices to sell magazines through contactless payment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Big Issue vendors are to be offered devices allowing them to sell the magazine through contactless payments on mobile phones.

A partnership with giffgaff builds on a trial which saw 250 Big Issue sellers use giffgaff devices, leading to an increase in sales by an average of 30%.

Refurbished devices will be offered to all vendors across the UK, while giffgaff will also support Big Issue’s work on helping people find sustainable jobs through its recruitment arm.

The Big Issue said digital exclusion was a “significant barrier” for people in poverty wanting to work.

Ash Schofield, giffgaff chief executive, said: “We’re proud to continue our partnership with Big Issue Group, providing more refurbished devices so that every vendor across the UK can take cashless payments and connect to essential services and support.

Being cashless is good. I used to have a card reader, but it broke in the rain. Now I can just use my phone Dorina, Big Issue vendor

Russell Blackman, Big Issue managing director, said: “Our mission is creating income generating opportunities for marginalised people.

“This groundbreaking, multi-year partnership with giffgaff helps us crack one of the most significant barriers for people experiencing poverty – digital exclusion – and means we’ll improve the lives of many more vendors and Big Issue Recruit candidates.

“Thanks to these devices and wider support from giffgaff, we’ll strengthen our means of communication between vendors and our support teams, allowing our vendors to access our services much easier.”

Dorina, who sells the Big Issue in London, previously received a giffgaff device and called it a “big help”, explaining: “Being cashless is good. I used to have a card reader, but it broke in the rain.

“Now I can just use my phone, my customers touch (their cards) on my phone and that’s it. It’s Christmas coming up. Not many people carry cash.”