Lloyds customers say they are unable to get onto the bank’s online app, amid apparent technical issues.

Users of the Virgin Money, NatWest and Nationwide apps also reported problems with their internet banking platforms. All of the banks were hit by a run of complaints on tracking website Down Detector on Monday morning.

On Twitter, Lloyds said it was “aware there is an issue” and that its IT team were working to solve it.

But it also noted that there are some workarounds. Missing transactions may show if users click on the tab for this month, it suggested.

It also asked users to keep trying the app in the hope that it would start working again soon.