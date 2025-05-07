LinkedIn to use AI to help jobseekers find new roles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

LinkedIn is to start using artificial intelligence (AI) to help users with job searches by helping them look beyond job titles and locations.

The professional networking site said its new AI-powered job search will enable people to type out and search for exactly what they are looking for in a role, rather than relying on filters such as location, industry or title.

The online giant said it means users will be able to instead search for jobs using phrases, for example “find me entry-level brand manager roles in fashion” or “jobs for analysts who love solving sustainability challenges”.

The update comes as concerns continue to be raised about the impact artificial intelligence will have on the jobs market, including fears it could take a number of administrative roles away from human workers in years to come.

Last week, a poll from conciliation service Acas found that more than one in four workers were worried that AI will lead to job losses, with almost one in five concerned about the technology making errors.

But LinkedIn’s Zara Easton said the firm believed the technology could also make it easier for people to find new roles and career paths in a system that many already found frustrating or difficult to follow as new roles and careers emerge.

“AI is changing the way we work, and job search on LinkedIn will completely change the way people find their next opportunity,” she said.

“Our hope is that this way of discovering roles – and even new careers – will bring together job seekers’ skills, interests and aspirations to find their next step.

“As work continues to change and new job titles emerge that didn’t even exist a few years ago, skills are more important than ever, and our AI-powered tools can help people to navigate their own unique path.”