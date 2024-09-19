Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



LinkedIn is taking its users’ data to train its AI models.

People’s accounts have been automatically opted into the system that means that a whole host of personal information could be used to make artificial intelligence systems, according to an update that was first spotted by 404 Media.

The site could collect data both about how people use its AI services but also “your posts and articles, how frequently you use LinkedIn, your language preference, and any feedback you may have provided to our teams”, the company said.

Its AI policies also make clear that the data will be gathered to develop new AI products – and that it might not be removed even once people ask for no more data to be collected.

“We may use your personal data to improve, develop, and provide products and Services, develop and train artificial intelligence (AI) models, develop, provide, and personalize our Services, and gain insights with the help of AI, automated systems, and inferences, so that our Services can be more relevant and useful to you and others,” a policy page reads.

The setting is on by default, meaning that users can have their data fed into the model unless they specifically opt out. But users can turn it off from a page in the site’s settings.

“Can LinkedIn and its affiliates use your personal data and content you create on LinkedIn to train generative AI models that create content?” the toggle asks, alongside a note that the setting “controls the training of generative AI models used to create content”. Users can use that same page to switch it off.

But opting out does not mean that the existing data will be removed. “Opting out means that LinkedIn and its affiliates won’t use your personal data or content on LinkedIn to train models going forward, but does not affect training that has already taken place,” a help page reads.

The same page makes clear that it will not train AI with data on users in the EU, EEA, or Switzerland, presumably because of data protection regulation. That will stand until “further notice”, it reads.

It also says that it uses technologies that redact or remove personal data in an attempt to preserve people’s privacy.