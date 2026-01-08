Harry and Meghan ‘proud’ of work looking at dangers of social media for children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said they are “proud” to be part of work on the impacts and dangers of social media for children.

In a video for Oprah Daily, the couple spoke to Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price, authors of The Amazing Generation: Your Guide To Fun And Freedom In A Screen-Filled World, about their research.

Harry said: “Over the years, we’ve worked with you on how the digital space is deeply affecting our collective and mental, emotional and physical health.

“And obviously, a huge congratulations to you and the outcome of your research which has created a parent-led movement which is astonishing and much needed.”

“And that we’re proud to be a part of,” Meghan added.

“Yeah, hugely,” Harry said. “And the insights have been incredibly valuable over the years for our work with parents who have lost their children to online harms and working towards solutions to keep all children safe.

“Can you speak to how the phone-based childhood, as you call it, affects kids’ emotional development and what families can do to support healthier patterns?”

Mr Haidt replied: “Kids need to play, all mammals play, and once they get the device it’s going to push out everything else.

“They’re going to have less sleep, they’re going to stop reading books, they’re going to stop spending so much time with other kids, they’re not going to get as much sunshine, not as much exercise.

“So as they get more and more into a screen-based life, all the things that children need to do get pushed down and pushed out by these screen activities that are engineered for addiction.”

Ms Price added: “We need to help our kids develop human skills and human relationships and both of us have done a lot of research on human flourishing, what it takes to have a meaningful and full life and relationships, human relationships are at the top of that.”

Harry has long campaigned to raise awareness about the harms of social media and criticised the “lawlessness” within the industry in a podcast interview in October.

The couple’s Archewell Foundation launched its Parents’ Network a few years ago to support families whose children have been impacted by social media.