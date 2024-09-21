Joshua vs Dubois fight sees free live streams spread online amid piracy warnings

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Anthony Joshua will attempt to become a three-time world champion on Saturday night, taking on Daniel Dubois in an all-British heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium.

The high-profile contest is being broadcast as a pay-per-view event on DAZN and Sky Sports Box Office, though the £20-£25 fee has seen dozens of illicit piracy sites offering users the chance to watch free live streams of the Joshua vs Dubois bout.

Similar to previous PPV AJ fights, links to illicit online stream sites have been spreading across Facebook and X in the hours leading up to the fight, while dedicated forums on Reddit also have information on how to watch the fight for free.

Popular search engines like Google and DuckDuckGo have also offered a reliable avenue for web users to track down illicit streams in recent years, despite attempts to crack down on the illegal practice.

While many illegal streaming sites pose no real threat to visitors – beyond a barrage of online ads – some seek to scam users into handing over personal details with the promise of providing a free stream to watch a live event. Research from Opentext Security Solutions found that over 40 per cent of streaming sites do not have the necessary security certificate, putting visitors at risk to cyber threats.

A UK initiative called BeStreamWise has been targeting high-profile sporting events to warn people of the risks of illegal free live streams, which include computer viruses and malware when clicking on unknown links.

“Online piracy can expose consumers to consequences such as fraud, identity theft, viruses and malware,” Matt Hibbert, group director of anti-piracy at Sky and a partner of BeStreamWise, told The Independent ahead of the Dubois vs Joshua fight.

“As proud partners of BeStreamWise we will continue to support activity which intercepts those attempting to illegally stream and provide information on how consumers can enjoy their favourite content safely.”

Up to 10 million people have tuned into illegal streams of recent heavyweight title fights, according to figures from anti-piracy firm Muso, with the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) also warning of the risks for children, as illicit streaming sites can expose them to explicit content.

FACT CEO Kieron Sharp previously told The Independent that audiences should only watch legal content in order to protect both children and private data.