Users report Instagram is down
Users have made more than 7,500 reports of an Instagram outage, according to monitoring site Downdetector
Instagram is reportedly down for some users, according to unofficial claims on social media.
As of 5:30 pm Pacific time on Wednesday, there were more than 7,500 reports of Instagram outages, according to monitoring site Downdetector.
The vast majority of the outage reports tracked by Downdetector claimed the issues involved using Instagram’s website, rather than its app.
The Independent has contacted Instagram for comment and confirmation.
On sites like X, users posted screenshots of an error message they said they got when trying to use the platform, which read, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.”
“Insta just exploded or something,” content creator Nikki Cupcake wrote on X. “On a browser that isn't logged in my page still exists but if I'm logged in, this is what I see. Give me back my IG feed *shakes fist to the sky*”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks