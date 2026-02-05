Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Users report Instagram is down

Users have made more than 7,500 reports of an Instagram outage, according to monitoring site Downdetector

Kim Kardashian explains why she deleted Harry and Meghan photo from Instagram

Instagram is reportedly down for some users, according to unofficial claims on social media.

As of 5:30 pm Pacific time on Wednesday, there were more than 7,500 reports of Instagram outages, according to monitoring site Downdetector.

The vast majority of the outage reports tracked by Downdetector claimed the issues involved using Instagram’s website, rather than its app.

The Independent has contacted Instagram for comment and confirmation.

On sites like X, users posted screenshots of an error message they said they got when trying to use the platform, which read, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.”

Instagram is down and giving an error message to users trying to access the platform, according to claims on social media
Instagram is down and giving an error message to users trying to access the platform, according to claims on social media (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“Insta just exploded or something,” content creator Nikki Cupcake wrote on X. “On a browser that isn't logged in my page still exists but if I'm logged in, this is what I see. Give me back my IG feed *shakes fist to the sky*”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in