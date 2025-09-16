If you’ve just unboxed the latest Apple iPhone, you’re already ahead of the curve, but even the most sophisticated tech requires some backup – be that keeping your product secure or adding a few choice accessories. That’s where ESR comes in, founded in 2009, and trusted by more than 123 million users worldwide, the brand has built its reputation on savvy, human-centred design – winning multiple awards along the way.

Whether it’s full-body protection, a sturdy AirPod case or cable-free charging, these accessories make life with your iPhone a little slicker, smoother and safer.

Cases offering solid protection

( ESR )

The iPhone 17’s upgraded camera might be impressive but a bigger lens means higher risk of damage. ESR’s phone cases are a sound option to keep your device protected – they come with dual-layer camera protection, AirGuard® corners, a built-in control cover and raised edges for complete peace of mind.

Cyber Tough Magnetic Case

With seven times the military-grade protection compared with the previous model and having been drop-tested from 23ft, the Cyber Tough Case offers all-round protection including for the camera and corners – it comes with a camera control cover and raised-edge frame protection. When closed, the stash-stand kickstand rises above the camera lens to prevent any damage and, when opened, it transforms into a horizontal or vertical stand.

( ESR )

Classic Hybrid Magnetic Case

This slick option is 1.5mm slim and also transparent to showcase the iPhone’s original design and to keep that ‘bare-hand’ feel. The Classic Hybrid Magnetic Case offers three times more military-grade protection compared with the last model, plus reinforced corners, a discreet stand and a secure magnetic lock. It’s fully MagSafe®-compatible, too, so charging is totally fuss-free.

Cloud Soft Magnetic Case

Style meets substance in a smooth, anti-dust silicone finish that feels luxurious in hand, but the soft feel of the case doesn’t mean you have to compromise on protection, the case can withstand drops of up to 11ft. The integrated stand is perfect for hands-free streaming, while 1400g of magnetic force provides reliable MagSafe charging.

( ESR )

Screen protector series

Phone repairs don’t come cheap, so a good screen protector is essential. Many protectors compromise clarity, but ESR’s latest series combines strong durability with an anti-reflective coating to keep colours vivid and true.

UltraFit Armorite® Pro Screen Protector

A comprehensive upgrade from the iPhone 16 series, Armorite® Pro is made with Accessory Glass by Corning™ — the supplier behind the very glass used in Apple products. This screen protector delivers ten times the impact absorption of generic protectors, while the UltraFit tray and two-step application ensure easy, dust-free installation that prevents bubbles. Anti-reflective clarity makes it scratch and glare-resistant while full-screen, edge-to-edge protection minimises gaps and dust build-up.

ESR UltraFit Armorite® Screen Protector

If you go for the standard Armorite® Screen Protector, you’ll get seven times the impact absorption of generic protectors and simple Ultra-fit tray design, plus crystal-clear clarity and everyday scratch resistance.

UltraFit Classic️ Screen Protector

ESR’s UltraFit Classic delivers twice the impact absorption of standard protectors. The UltraFit tray ensures a flawless, dust-free install in just two steps, while edge-to-edge coverage helps prevent dust build-up.

Earbud protection with style

AirPods aren’t just about sound, they’re also a style statement. With the new AirPods Pro 3, ESR is launching two new cases that combine protection with personality. Both models feature strong MagSafe® compatibility with over twice the magnetic strength of previous models – and offer seamless use with stands, Apple Watch chargers and MagSafe power banks.

( ESR )

Cyber FlickLock Case

If you need something tough, the Cyber FlickLock Case offers ultimate protection with 1,480 grams of magnetic holding force, while an internal latch for double locking is perfect for fitness and outdoor users. The case comes with drop resistance, in a range of colour options and seamless MagSafe charging, with a lid that clicks shut securely.

Orbit Hybrid Case

The slimmer Orbit Hybrid offers a protective 1,100 grams of magnetic holding force, while adding vibrant colour options and a fashionable design, ideal for style-conscious consumers. Plus, there’s visible charge indicators and speaker cutouts.

Charger series for power without limits

( ESR )

Juggling multiple Apple devices can clutter your desk and complicate travel. ESR’s 3-in-1 chargers reduce the hassle by powering your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, while 25W magnetic wireless charging delivers wired-level speed.

CryoBoost® 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station (Qi2 25W)

This compact, three-in-one station powers your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously — with CryoBoost® phone cooling tech that keeps things running fast without heating up – even at 25W. Adjustable angles let it double as a handy stand, while night mode disables the fan and light for comfortable overnight charging. It even comes with a 50W adapter.

CryoBoost ® Foldable 3-in-1 Charging Station (Qi2 25W)

Three devices, one plug. ESR’s fold-flat three-in-one can charge the iPhone 16 up to 50% in just 25 minutes. It can also power Apple Watch and AirPods together at near-wired speeds, thanks to CryoBoost ® active cooling and the latest Qi2 25W charging technology. Just 15.8mm when folded, it’s ultra slim design is perfect for tidy desks and in hand luggage. Plus, the 0-75° adjustable stand makes it both portable and easy for bedside use.

OmniLock Magnetic Car Charger (Qi2 225W)

Work commute, school run or coast road? OmniLock™ keeps your phone stable and topped up. Its upgraded clamp and shock-absorbing silicone pad delivers rock-solid stability while 25W CryoBoost® charging keeps you juiced up on the move. The OmniLock™ arm design avoids blocking airflow, prevents vent damage and locks firmly in place for worry-free use. Available for air-vent designs, it’s a hands-free hero.

Complete your set with the Geo Magnetic Wallet Stand (Grip)

