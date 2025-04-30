Experts sound alarm about terrifying iPhone bug

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Experts have sounded the alarm about a dramatic bug in an Apple technology that could have compromised users.

The issue is found in the AirPlay technology that Apple devices can use to stream music to both Apple and other company’s speakers.

Apple has patched the bug in its latest updates for iPhones and other products. Users have been urged to install that their devices have received the latest update – at least 18.4 – to ensure they are protected against the problem.

But because the problem is also present in smart speakers, the update might take years to be fixed as manufacturers roll out their own fixes, the security experts who found it warned.

It might also have affected cars, the researchers said, through Apple’s CarPlay technology that allows phones to connect to their infotainment systems.

The vulnerability would exploit the AirPlay technology to take over devices, experts claimed.

The bug was first spotted by researchers at Oligo, a cyber security firm. They have been working with Apple on addressing the vulnerabilities before they were announced by the company this week.

The issue would allow for a range of different attacks, the researchers said. Cyber criminals may have been able to exploit the problems – as well as tie them together – to take over devices and spy on their users, for instance.