Apple’s new iPhone Air could be a hint at the future of the company’s devices, according to a new report.

The company has long been rumoured to be working on a new foldable device, which would be the size of a normal iPhone most of the time but can be folded out for a larger display. Many of Apple’s competitors, such as Google and Samsung, have already launched similar devices.

Now a new report suggests that we might have seen a hint of how that new phone will look already. The brand new iPhone Air could be in part a test of the design and manufacturing processes for that foldable phone.

In fact, the foldable iPhone could look like two of the iPhone Air stuck together, according to Bloomberg, which has a history of predicting Apple’s future plans.

The iPhone Air is the thinnest iPhone that Apple has ever made, at 5.6mm. When it was launched, earlier this month, the company said it was a step towards its vision of an iPhone that is simply a flat piece of glass.

Keeping the device thin will presumably be key to the success of the foldable device, given it will be twice as thick in its usual configuration.

Apple is planning to launch the foldable phone in 2026, multiple reports have suggested. It could come alongside the other, more traditional devices on their usual September release schedule, rumours have indicated.

The new technology is expected to bring a high price tag. Multiple rumours have suggested that the new phone could cost at least $2,000 – in line with a high premium charged by other companies for their foldable devices.