Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple will launch new updates to its iPhone line-up in early September, it has announced.

The company will hold a special livestreamed event on Tuesday, 9 September, it announced.

Its invitation used the tagline “awe dropping” and showed a version of the Apple logo as if it had been taken with a thermal camera. But it gave no explicit clues about the new devices, and attempts to guess them from previous invitations have been hit-and-miss.

During the event, Apple is rumoured to launch a range of new iPhones, which together will bring the first major redesigns in years. Perhaps the most notable is the launch of a rumoured iPhone 17 Air, which is reported to dramatically shrink the size of the device.

It could be the beginning of years-long plan to update the designs of the iPhone, which is also said to bring foldable devices and other form factor changes in the years to come.

Apple is also likely to update its Watch as well as potentially other devices such as the AirPods.

The company has moved to hold virtual events in recent years, where new products are launched through slickly produced films. Some select press and others are invited to watch that video at Apple’s campus, and that will happen again with the launch of this year’s iPhones.

The launch will happen on 9 September at 10am local pacific time, or 1pm eastern or 6pm in the UK.

As well as the new hardware, Apple is likely to re-introduce its “Liquid Glass” redesign for its software, which was unveiled in June. That brings a new semi-transparent look to all of its devices from iPhones to Macs – and some have suggested that the new glassy design could be a hint at the look of the new and more dramatically updated hardware that is to come.