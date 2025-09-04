Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple is set to hold its biggest event of the year – and launch its biggest product.

The iPhone 17, or perhaps three different versions of the phone, will debut with a live-streamed video on 9 September. The event, named “Awe Dropping”, will bring some of the most significant changes to the iPhone in recent years.

But the phone will not be the only product launched, even if it is the star. Apple is rumoured to be releasing a host of new products as part of the same event.

Here’s what else Apple is expected to unveil during the livestream – and what is likely to stay unmentioned.

Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3

The new Apple Watches will without doubt be the support act of the event: not as big as the iPhone, but certainly the second most important launch. This event is likely to bring two new watches, both the normal and Ultra variant.

The standard Apple Watch is due to get further health tracking features – the ability to track changes in blood pressure, though not full readings, is rumoured – as well as new internal parts for better performance.

The Ultra will presumably get those updates, too. But it is also set to get satellite connectivity, which will be a first for an Apple Watch, after it came first to the iPhone 14.

AirPods Pro 3

The AirPods Pro are a widely beloved product, but have been languishing a little. They received their last update at the iPhone event in 2023, and that was just to add a USB-C port – they haven’t been meaningfully changed since the year before.

Rumours suggest that the update will bring a new, smaller design for the case and better sound and noise cancellation. But there might also be new technologies, too: the heart rate monitoring that first rolled out with the new Powerbeats Pro, for instance.

The new AirPods might also get new software features, such as the ability to translate into your ears as someone speaks. And they will come with all of the software updates coming with iOS 26, which includes sleep detection and better microphone performance.

AirTag 2

Apple’s item-tracking technology, roughly the size and shape of a coin, can be attached to any object and then followed using Apple’s Find My network.

But it is due for an update. And Apple is rumoured to be planning to do that during the iPhone event.

The update is rumoured to bring better tracking range, a new speaker that will be harder to tamper with to stop it being used to surreptitiously track people, and other features. Reports have suggested that the physical design of the AirTag will not change much.

The original AirTag was released in April 2021, after a long period of rumours. Much of the time after its release was spent with public criticism over the possibility of stalking using the product, which might explain why Apple hasn’t rushed to talk about it much since.

Macs, iPads and Vision Pros and other new products

The launch of the iPhone tends to be focused primarily on the headset, which means that new products as well as updates to other lines tend to be kept to a minimum. As such, it’s unlikely that any of Apple’s other big products will get an update during the event.