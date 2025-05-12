Apple is working on a ‘glass, curved iPhone’, report claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple is working on a new iPhone that is “mostly glass” and curved, according to a new report.

That is just one of a range of new products coming from the company in the coming years, which also includes smart glasses and a robot for the home, according to Bloomberg.

It comes amid increasing rumours that Apple is planning an entirely new look for the iPhone in 2027. That year could bring the first version of the iPhone on which the screen would go edge-to-edge on all sides, according to a previous report from The Information.

Apple has long been rumoured to be looking to get rid of the notches and cut-outs that have stopped it from achieving that dream in previous iPhones. But it has proven difficult because of issues such as the front-facing camera.

Apple is planning to fix that by placing the camera and other important components underneath the screen, previous reports have suggested.

It is not clear what the Bloomberg report meant by the phone being “curved”. It may suggest that the glass will stretch right around the display, without the flat sides that have been part of the design of the iPhone for years.

Apple might also launch its first foldable phone in 2027, according to the same report. The company has long been rumoured to be working on ways to make a device that would fold up to be smaller – but is reportedly frustrated with the current state of the technology.

That year could also see Apple release smart glasses to compete with those from Meta, it suggested, alongside other smart wearables such as AirPods and Apple Watches with cameras.

That year could also see the launch of Apple’s long-rumoured home robot, which is said to include a personality and work as a home assistant. Apple has been publicly working on physical robots, including recently revealing an experimental robotic lamp that is able to move around in expressive ways.