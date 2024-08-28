Support truly

Apple is about to hold its latest event, widely expected to bring the new iPhone 16.

Specifically, the event is almost certain to bring four new iPhones: a Pro and non-Pro version, with a larger and smaller version of each.

The updates in the iPhone 16 are set to focus on AI, or Apple Intelligence, as the company has branded it. That was first shown off at its software event in June, but the next launch is likely to bring new AI technologies and improved hardware capabilities to support them.

The iPhone will also feature new buttons, improved cameras and bigger displays, according to reports.

But while the iPhone might be the star of the show – it remains Apple’s most popular product, by far – the company is due to use the event to release many other products besides.

Apple Watches

Apple has fallen into a relatively reliable rhythm with its Apple Watches, introducing them with the new iPhones. That goes for all main versions, both the standard Apple Watch in its various configurations and the more expensive Apple Watch Ultra.

After a run of relatively conservative updates to the main version of the Apple Watch, there are some rumours that suggest this year could bring more substantial changes. That could include a bigger display, new health sensors, and an overhaul of the way its bands attach.

Some of that might be to celebrate 10 years of the Apple Watch, and rumours suggest that it might even be called the Apple Watch X. But even though the Watch was announced in 2014, it as actually released the following year – similarly, the big Apple Watch upgrade might not arrive until next year.

There are also some rumours that Apple could update the Apple Watch SE, a cheaper version of the Watch that is aimed at children and others who don’t need the full capabilities of the more powerful ones. That might bring a new plastic case that could make it cheaper, for instance.

AirPods

The AirPods line-up has flourished in recent years, and it looks set to blossom even more. Apple is rumoured to be introducing at least one update to the AirPods – and perhaps many.

The most likely update will be to the base models of the AirPods. Currently, Apple offers two of those: a second-generation and third-generation model, which among other things makes for a slightly confusing line-up.

Apple looks set to make that simpler by updating both at the same time. There will still be two models – the more expensive ones may get features such as noise cancelling – but they might also get a rebrand that makes them easier to tell apart.

Alongside those, Apple could release a new version of the AirPods Max. Those over-ear headphones have not received a single update since they were first released at the end of 2020 – which means they still have the old Lightning connector, among other obviously missing upgrades – and now might finally be their time.

The AirPods Pro seem less likely. While there have been rumours that Apple has been working on an updated version of its premium earbuds – with new features including improved noise cancellation – that does not appear to be planned for this event.

iPad Mini and more

If Apple is to focus on Apple Intelligence, then it is likely to start giving its devices enough power to run them. In fact, most devices that are now on sale do: all recent Macs, and most recent iPads are able to use Apple Intelligence features.

But the iPad Mini is a notable exception, owing to its relatively restrained processing power, and supplies of the smaller tablet are running low. As such, Apple might update the iPad Mini so that it can join the other AI-powered devices.

There is another obvious device lacking any of the new AI smarts: the HomePod. Despite that smart speaker’s reliance on Siri to be controlled, it will not be able to offer the new Siri experience.

So it is possible – though not likely – that Apple will update that, too. It might also offer some of the new AI experiences within the existing HomePod, through a software update, even with their relatively limited power.