Intel planning to cut more than 20% of staff – reports

Tech giant Intel is set to announce plans this week to cut more than 20% of its staff, according to reports.

The US chipmaker has seen sales decline in recent years as it has struggled to keep pace with rivals such as Nvidia in artificial intelligence (AI) computing.

According to Bloomberg, new boss Lip-Bu Tan, who took over last month, wants to streamline management and build a more engineering-focused culture.

It is unclear if the reported cuts would be across the business globally or in specific regions.

Intel declined to comment on the report.

Last year, the US firm cut around 15,000 jobs, ending the year with 108,900 employees, down from 124,800.

The company is to report its latest round of financial results on Thursday, and could also use the occasion to provide more detail on its plans.

The report comes as Intel and other tech firms face uncertainty over their manufacturing and supply chains as the tariff and trade fight between the US and China – a key electronics manufacturing hub – continue to escalate.

Once the flagship computer chipmaker globally, the firm has been squeezed out in recent years by competitors, and was seen by many as slow to embrace the rise of AI and the chips needed to power what is now seen as a generational technology.