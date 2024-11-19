Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Instagram will let some users “start fresh” with a fully reset version of the app.

A new option, currently in testing, will remove all that Instagram currently uses to recommend the posts and other content they see on the platform.

They will then start over, as if they are on a new account, with the ability to get new kinds of recommendations.

It comes amid concern that algorithms could be pushing people into unhealthy or negative kinds of content, and is one of a range of changes made by Meta to its apps in an attempt to encourage people to have more control over the posts they see.

The Meta-owned site said the aim of the feature was to give users “new ways to shape their Instagram experience”.

Many online safety campaigners and social media critics have argued that the recommendation algorithms on such sites are a key factor in exposing users, particularly young people, to potentially harmful content through the way they serve users content related to things it believes they may be interested in or its systems believe could be related to their interests.

With this new tool, users will be able to reset their recommendations completely and clear all previously recommended content across the various Instagram feeds.

The company said user recommendations would then start to personalise again over time, showing users new content based on who and what they interact with.

“We want to make sure everyone on Instagram – especially teens – has safe, positive, age-appropriate experiences and feels the time they’re spending on Instagram is valuable,” an Instagram blog post said on the new tool.

“In addition to providing built-in protections from sensitive content with Teen Accounts, we want to give teens new ways to shape their Instagram experience, so it can continue to reflect their passions and interests as they evolve.

“That’s why we’ve started testing the ability for everyone on Instagram – including teens – to reset their recommendations.

“In just a few taps, you’ll be able to clear your recommended content across Explore, Reels and Feed and start fresh.”

Instagram confirmed that while currently only being tested, the new tool will “soon roll out globally”.

The new online safety regulator Ofcom said it welcomed the move from the tech giant, ahead of the new safety duties that will be imposed on social media firms when the Online Safety Act comes into force.

“It’s good to see Instagram bringing these changes in before regulation starts to bite, and we’ll be pressing for companies to do more to protect and empower their users,” an Ofcom spokesperson said.

“When the UK’s online safety laws are fully in force, the largest sites and apps will have to give people more control over what they see.”

Andy Burrows, chief executive of suicide prevention charity the Molly Rose Foundation, said: “Our research shows how young people often feel trapped by harmful content recommended by platform algorithms so this step to give them more control is a potentially positive move.

“While this can empower young people it should be no replacement for further action to prevent harmful content being algorithmically suggested in the first place.

“We now need to see a step change in transparency from Meta so we can see for ourselves if this makes a genuine impact or is just another PR-driven move.”