Instagram down: App not working as users unable to search and hit by other technical problems

Monday 17 March 2025 15:42 EDT
(Getty Images)

Instagram has stopped working properly in an unusual outage.

While the feed, profiles and stories loaded, users found they were unable to search and were hit by other technical problems.

Other services that are owned by Meta, Instagram’s parent company, appeared to be working as usual.

The problems started around 7pm UK time, or 3pm east coast time, according to tracking website Down Detector.

The issues appeared to be prevalent across the world, according to the same site.

