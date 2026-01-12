AI tools becoming ‘valuable companion for shoppers’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around three in 10 (29%) people plan to use or will consider using AI assistants and tools when they shop this year, a survey suggested.

This rises to nearly four in 10 (37%) younger shoppers aged 18 to 34-years-old, according to research for American Express.

The “spending spotlight” survey also found that the impact of AI (artificial intelligence) extended beyond purchases.

A fifth (20%) of people said AI was helpful when looking for inspiration for new experiences, such as activities and events or travel ideas.

Nearly half (46%) of people surveyed had also entered 2026 with a new spending resolution, with commitments including shopping around for deals, tracking their spending more closely and buying from eco-friendly brands, the survey indicated.

Loyalty points were also being used by many shoppers to get better deals.

Two-thirds (66%) of people surveyed said they had used loyalty or rewards points to get a better deal in the past year and planned to continue doing so in 2026.

Six in 10 (61%) people said they had intentionally chosen to spend with businesses with loyalty programmes and planned to continue spending with them, highlighting the importance of rewards to driving repeat custom.

Dan Edelman, UK general manager, merchant services, American Express said: “We’re seeing AI progressing at pace into a valuable companion for shoppers to help them plan and feel confident in their spending decisions.

“What’s also clear is that as people continue to look at savvier ways to spend, being rewarded for their loyalty remains highly important to shoppers.

“For retailers, that means competing not just on price, but on the quality of information, experience and incentives they provide.”

Opinium carried out a survey of 2,000 people across the UK in November to produce the research.

Earlier this month, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) highlighted how personal shopping “AI-gents” could transform how people shop in the years ahead.

The ICO said that personal AI agents could be paying for goods, booking flights and helping with household finances.

It also said earlier this month that it would actively monitor advancements and work with AI developers and deployers “to ensure they are clear on what the law requires of them”.