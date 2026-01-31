Growing calls for under-16s ban in one of world’s largest markets for social media

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Momentum is building behind a movement to ban social media for under-16s in India, one of the world’s largest markets for many online platforms.

Three Indian states have now begun discussions on whether to implement rules curbing social media use by children, moves that could potentially affect around 12 million minors.

And an important coalition ally of prime minister Narendra Modi’s ruling BJP has also proposed a bill for a nationwide ban for under-16s.

The 15-page proposal would have it so that no one under 16 “shall be permitted to create, maintain, or hold” a social media account.

“We are asking that the entire onus of ensuring users' age be placed on the social media platforms," said LSK Devarayalu, a lawmaker from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which also governs the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh is one of the three states that are considering ways to restrict children’s social media use, the other two being Karnataka and Goa. Between them they are home to around the same number of children as the UK, which has launched its own consultation on whether to adopt a similar ban.

The states all point to Australia’s move late last year, under which social media companies like Instagram, Facebook, and X are required to take "reasonable steps" to prevent minors from holding accounts, with the threat of significant fines for non-compliance.

“Finland has made a decision, the UK is also considering similar measures, and Australia took a call two months ago by banning social media exposure for children,” Karnataka state IT minister Priyank Kharge said last week.

“We are also discussing what needs to be done in terms of the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence and social media,” Mr Kharge said at a discussion on the impact of inappropriate digital content on minors, without specifying the age group that could face restrictions or the particular legislative action being considered.

Goa’s IT minister Rohan Khaunte said state authorities are studying Australia’s law to regulate access to social media for its children.

open image in gallery A 13-year-old boy poses at his home as he looks at social media on his mobile phone in Sydney ( AFP via Getty Images )

"If possible, (we will) implement a similar ban on children below 16 for usage of social media," Mr Khaunte said, according to Reuters.

Andhra Pradesh, home to an estimated 4.7 million teens, is reportedly in the process of inviting representatives from Meta, X, and Google for a meeting on the issue.

“Social media platforms will be invited to the next meeting of the group of ministers (GoM) on Social Media to deliberate on making digital platforms safer, especially for women and children,” Andhra Pradesh’s IT minister Nara Lokesh said, adding that the “situation cannot be ignored any longer”.

open image in gallery A 13-year-old boy displays a message on his mobile phone from social media platform Snapchat after his account was locked ( AFP via Getty Images )

India is believed to be home to around a billion internet users, and is the world’s second-largest market for smartphones.

Many popular social media companies have more users in India than any other single country. Estimates suggest there could be about 500 million YouTube users in India, 403 million users on Facebook, and 481 million using Instagram.

At present, the country does not stipulate any minimum age for accessing these apps.

And the issue is getting more attention at the national level, with India’s chief economic adviser Anantha Nageswaran recently urging families to promote screen-time limits, device-free hours and shared offline activities.

"Policies on age-based access limits may be considered, as younger users are more vulnerable to compulsive use and harmful content," Mr Nageswaran wrote in India’s annual economic survey, published on Thursday.

"Platforms should be made responsible for enforcing age verification and age-appropriate defaults,” he wrote.

Following the implementation of Australia’s law, many researchers, including psychologists and digital safety experts, have welcomed the idea of social media bans for children.

Others, including Monash University law professor Paula Gerber, have expressed concern that marginalised teens, including LGBT+ minors, will be cut off from an important resource for mental health support, community building, and identity development.