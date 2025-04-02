Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Independent has launched a platform to provide trusted, verified news for time-poor audiences, enabled by its own unique set of AI tools.

Bulletin, designed to provide “News for Seriously Busy People”, addresses the growing need for reliable journalism in a world where consumers are increasingly busy, but want to keep abreast of a tumultuous global news agenda.

The Independent is exclusively partnering with social media platform WeAre8 to launch Bulletin, providing content curated by Independent journalists for the site, also known as the “People’s Platform”.

Launched in 2022, WeAre8 is an emerging social media platform that is structured to eliminate online anonymity and toxic behaviour, creating a space for a safer, more constructive environment for public conversation. Its commercial model seeks to redistribute advertising revenue in a way that benefits users, publishers, non-profits, and environmental initiatives – thus stopping so-called “doom scrolling” caused by big tech algorithms.

The social partnership will see Bulletin and Independent Media brands create content for WeAre8’s 1.6 million active monthly users, supporting the social media platform’s mission as a home for trusted, meaningful conversation.

Bulletin adds to Independent Media’s growing stable of brands and offers readers its informative, high-quality journalism in a summarised format – allowing readers to quickly and easily get to the truth of stories that matter, without needing to digest thousands of words.

The project has been led by journalists at The Independent, working in partnership with AI experts at Google Cloud to integrate Gemini, Google’s advanced family of Al models, alongside the publisher’s own in-house data and development teams.

All output is reviewed and fact-checked by editors before publication to ensure the highest levels of quality and trust are maintained. Other features will follow as the tool kit is continually developed.

A series of new editorial roles have been created to oversee the new site, which is part of The Independent’s continued commitment to innovation and quality journalism that has seen editorial investment double in the past five years, along with the doubling of revenue and profit. A role has also been created specifically to create exclusive content on WeAre8, designed to appeal to readers making a conscious choice about where they get their information.

open image in gallery Bulletin allows readers to quickly and easily get to the truth of stories that matter, without needing to digest thousands of words ( Independent Media )

Since becoming the world’s first major newspaper to go fully digital, in 2016, The Independent has continued to prioritise truly independent journalism, powered by innovation. The Independent’s newsroom, now bigger than at any time since going fully digital, is led by one of the most experienced and respected Fleet Street editors-in-chief, Geordie Greig.

Greig said: “The Independent always likes to be ahead of the game. As the first fully digital news brand in the UK, we lead again by now helping to pioneer what is a fact of life in 21st century information, the use of AI in journalism.

“We do this with Bulletin, AI with human editorial supervision to allow us to cut to the chase with essential news briefing. We embrace the opportunity to find a way to provide what our readers want: authoritative, quick, brief, engaging journalism as a supplement to what we also provide. It will have focus and act as a brilliant shorthand to our agenda-shaping journalism.”

Christian Broughton, CEO and former editor of The Independent, said: “We believe journalists should be the people to work out the best uses of AI in newsrooms. Our journalists wanted to ensure they are always in control of the process, so they worked through the workflows and tech implementation themselves, and they wanted to serve our audience’s desire for trusted, essential briefings. That need has become more acute, whether from long working hours, busy family life, or all kinds of other reasons. Bulletin, as a concept, was first discussed a decade ago, and now it is possible by working with technology. Whenever readers want to go deeper, they can click through to The Independent’s in-depth news, podcasts, newsletters and documentaries. Because we are efficient, we also have more time to go deeper into key subjects and to do more of what only our human team can do best.”

Zoe Kalar, Founder and CEO, WeAre8, added about Bulletin: “WeAre8 and The Independent are transforming social news with the launch of Bulletin. In a world where the stories that matter are getting lost to algorithms, journalists are being trolled, people are scared to ask questions, and misinformation thrives – we are radically reinventing and reimagining news on social media. WeAre8 eliminates the negative of social media. Through WeAre8's healthy algorithms that enable people to see everyone they follow, an AI engine that eliminates abuse, links out from every post back to the publisher websites, and shared economics, we transform the news experience as we know it.

“Through Bulletin and WeAre8, people will see the daily snapshot of what is happening, but they are no longer passive bystanders. Together we enter a new world where news is truly social and our voices matter, where people can discuss the tough things without fear, elevate journalism, unlock economic flow back to people in need and empower people's voices to fast-track much needed change in the world.”