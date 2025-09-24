When it comes to smartwatches, buyers are often subject to a trade-off: go for fitness data and sacrifice looks, or pick something sleek and lose battery life halfway through the week. Huawei’s new WATCH GT 6 Series is built to close that gap. It’s designed to work just as hard in the gym or on the trail as it does in the boardroom, with a battery that lasts for weeks, not hours.

Stamina is the name of the game here, and you can expect to get up to three weeks out of a single charge* – but endurance is only part of the story. Huawei has loaded the WATCH GT 6 Series with the kind of precision tools athletes usually turn to specialist equipment for: pinpoint GPS tracking that holds steady even in packed urban landscapes, altitude and pace insights for trail runners, vector maps for golfers and detailed metrics for skiers carving across the piste at speed. Cyclists, meanwhile, can take advantage of a wearable first-of-its-kind ‘virtual power’ function, which offers lab-tested training accuracy without the outlay of a separate power meter.

Looks haven’t taken a backseat, either. With new strap options, a sharper AMOLED display, and colourways ranging from understated neutrals to richer seasonal tones, the WATCH GT 6 is meant to transition smoothly from training to work, and even evenings out. Add in upgraded heart-rate monitoring, all-day wellbeing insights and smarter safety features, and it’s clear Huawei is pitching the GT 6 as more than a step counter. Rather, it’s a serious health and performance partner.

Look sharp

Battery life is only part of what sets the WATCH GT 6 Series apart. The GT 6 (£229, Huawei.com) and GT 6 Pro (£329, Huawei.com) boast everything from aesthetic raised timing bezels to new strap options, including fluoroelastomer, woven composite and Milanese designs. Exciting colour choices bring more variety and, while the GT 6 comes in seasonal green and purple shades, the Pro is available in a rich brown housing for a more sophisticated finish.

Chain reaction

Outdoor adventurers will find plenty to admire in the GT 6’s performance tools. From the Sunflower Positioning System which offers rock-solid GPS in crowded city streets, to detailed trail-running metrics like altitude trends and grade-adjusted pace, these are the kind of features that were previously reserved for the pros.

Expanding on what we touched on earlier, cyclists will benefit from the innovative ‘virtual power’ feature, delivering lab-validated insights without the need for a separate wattmetre. Meanwhile, skiers can track speed, heart rate and run counts with ease. Across the series, these watches allow users to push boundaries safely and confidently, thanks to precision tracking and the measurable progress it provides.

Matters of the heart

Beyond tracking routes and workouts, the WATCH GT 6 Series is engineered to give users a deeper understanding of their body and mind. Enhanced heart-rate monitoring reaches up to 98% accuracy for cycling and 95% for trail running, while all-day HRV tracking offers insights into recovery and stress levels. The watches go further with real-time monitoring across 12 emotional states, helping wearers spot patterns, manage pressure and adjust routines before fatigue or stress takes hold. And safety features, including fall detection with rapid SOS alerts, add peace of mind for solo adventurers or early-morning exercisers.

Huawei has put the WATCH GT 6 Series through its paces when it comes to endurance and reliability in everyday use. The WATCH GT 6 Series is less about counting steps and more about providing actionable intelligence – whether that’s pacing a trail run, refining your cycling technique or balancing the demands of a busy workday. It’s a performance companion, a wellness guide and a safety net all rolled into one, so you can stay confident and in control as you tackle every part of your day.

Soundtrack your adventures

For a limited time, Huawei is offering customers the chance to purchase the Outdoor Edition bundle which pairs a WATCH GT 6 Series with Huawei’s FreeArc headphones, ergonomically designed for a breathable comfortable fit and engineered to deliver premium quality sound. Customers can choose the WATCH GT 6 Outdoor Edition (£229 after £30 launch coupon applied, Huawei.com) or WATCH GT 6 Pro Outdoor Edition (£329 after £30 launch coupon applied, Huawei.com) up until 30 October.

*3-week charge applies to HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Pro model. HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 battery life lasts up to 2 weeks.