Go Fashion Active with the new Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro

When it comes to choosing a smartwatch that can track fitness, monitor health and look stylish while doing so. It can be a challenge striking the right balance.

That’s why Huawei’s Watch Fit 4 Pro is an ideal choice for anyone looking for something durable, reliable and connective.

With an ultra-thin, bright and sturdy watchface, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro presents an intuitive and responsive interface for indoor and outdoor use. As it is compatible with Android and iOS devices, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro can fit seamlessly into your existing routines, whatever they may be.

To save £30 and two free straps on your purchase, visit Huawei’s official website to purchase the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro starting from £219.99. Or to find out why the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro is right for you, keep reading below for further details.

HUAWEI Watch Fit 4 Pro: starting from £219.99, Huawei.com

( Huawei )

The most powerful device in Huawei’s Watch Fit 4 Series to date, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro is designed for ultimate performance, providing a richer outdoor sports experience for users looking to push their fitness goals.

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro is engineered with durability and high-performance in mind. The ultra-slim and lightweight design offers triple protection with a titanium alloy bezel, sapphire glass screen and a lightweight aluminium body that all comes in at 30.4g. All of which offer reliable protection, without compromising on comfort or style.

With a thickness of 9.3mm, 3000 nits of peak brightness and a 1.82-inch AMOLED screen display, it’s remarkably light and robust. And with up to ten days of battery life on a single charge – it’s reliable too.

Whatever your fitness goals or preferred method of exercises are, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro is equipped with plenty of features designed to make the most of your activity count. With a trail running mode and offline contour maps, users can plan their routes ahead of time. There is even advanced terrain map tracking with route navigation, alerts and ultra-bright outdoor visibility.

( Huawei )

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro is also equipped with Huawei’s upgraded ‘Sunflower Positioning System’ which greatly enhances the GPS accuracy by using an intelligent beam-reconfigurable antenna. So whether you’re cycling through city streets or trail running in the wilderness, your location and movement data are precise and reliable.

If you’re after a companion to hit the links with, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro also has dedicated ‘golf mode’ functionality which gives users access to over 15,000 global course maps, precise distance tracking of fairways and obstacles, as well as a driving range mode to practice your swing changes. For swimmers, it supports depths of up to 40-metres, offering real-time insights, safety alerts and static apnea drills.

There’s also a whole suite of other health monitoring features, such as Huawei’s own TruSense System – designed for vital sign monitoring like ECG, heart rate and blood oxygen levels. The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro also features Menstrual Cycle Management and Sleep Breathing Awareness as well.

( Huawei )

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro is endlessly customisable too. With colourways available in green, black, and blue – all of which can be fitted with a range of unique watch straps, like a 3D woven nylon material or a fluoroelastomer strap for sturdy daily use.

From 15 May to 29 June 2025, customers can claim a Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro with a £30 off voucher along with two free straps. The Huawei Store features an exclusive edition, known as the ‘Fit4More Edition’. With the additional straps, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro can adapt to various scenarios, whether it’s daily wear, fitness activity or even sleeping at night, so you can be fit for more adventures.

Buy now