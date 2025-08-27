Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

HSBC apologises after customers unable to access online banking and app

HSBC said it is currently investigating the problem ‘as a matter of urgency’.

Henry Saker-Clark
Wednesday 27 August 2025 07:52 EDT
HSBC has reported issues for customers trying to use its app and online banking (Charlotte Ball/PA)
HSBC has reported issues for customers trying to use its app and online banking (Charlotte Ball/PA) (PA Wire)

HSBC has apologised to customers after they were unable to access the bank’s online services.

The banking giant confirmed on Wednesday that its users were “having trouble” using its mobile banking and online banking services, in an update on its website.

It said it is currently investigating the problem “as a matter of urgency”.

Thousands of customers have been impacted by the outage, according to the Down Detector website.

In an update to customers shortly before noon, the company said on X: “We understand some customers are having issues accessing banking services right now.

“We’re really sorry and are investigating as a matter of urgency.

“We will share an update as soon as possible.”

Customers at First Direct, which is also owned by HSBC, have also been impacted by issues on its platforms, according to reports.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in