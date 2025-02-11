HSBC down: Online banking and app not working in major outage
Outage comes after high-profile problems at banks across the high street
HSBC’s online banking and other services have gone down in an apparent outage.
The bank's website says no planned maintenance is currently taking place to its digital services, but many have messaged the firm on social media complaining of log-in issues.
Service status monitoring website Downdetector began receiving reports of issues with HSBC services at around 3.20pm on Tuesday afternoon.
The apparent outage is the latest to hit major banks in recent weeks, with Barclays, Lloyds and Halifax all recently also suffering outages.
Additional reporting by agencies
