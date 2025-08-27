Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HSBC’s online banking has stopped working, with customers reporting they are unable to see their money.

Instead, users were shown error messages including an “err03” code. Others saw more straightforward messages that asked them to try again later.

The problems were also affecting First Direct, the online-focused banking brand that is also operated by HSBC.

The problems started around 11am local UK time, according to tracking website Down Detector.

Customers right across the country appeared to be affected by the issues, the website showed.

HSBC said it was aware of the problems and working to fix them, but gave no indication of when the app would be back to normal.

“We understand some customers are having issues accessing banking services right now,” the bank said in an update on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We’re really sorry and are investigating as a matter of urgency. We will share an update as soon as possible.”

Its service status page was also updated to indicate there were problems with both its mobile and internet banking, with a message reading: “We're sorry that some customers are having trouble using mobile banking, we're working hard to investigate and get this fixed”. The rest of its services are working as normal, the same page indicated.

The bank asked users who needed urgent access to their banking to call its customer services helpline.

HSBC says that it has 15 million active customers in the UK, and 600,000 business customers. As well as the HSBC and First Direct brands, it also runs Marks & Spencer’s financial offerings.