Save up to 70% on your printing with HP Instant Ink

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Do you ever run out of ink just as you’ve got travel documents to print, or postage labels to sort in a hurry? That’s where HP Instant Ink swoops in, with a smart subscription service for HP printers. It ensures you can print whatever you need, without worrying about ink running out or buying expensive cartridge top ups.

Budgets are tight, life is busy, and between work and the daily juggle, we’ll take any help we can to make things a little more simple. With Instant Ink, printing tickets, return labels and school work is a breeze. Just like a phone contract, HP offers the reassurance that you’ll never need to think about ordering ink again, because cartridges will be delivered automatically before you run out. Payment works like any other traditional subscription service, where you pay a monthly fee and receive the cartridges just in time, to replace your empties.

But there’s something even better about the Instant Ink service: whenever your printer detects that you’re about to run out of ink, HP can send out refills automatically.

open image in gallery ( HP Instant Ink )

The benefits don’t stop there, either. One of the biggest draws for customers to make the switch to subscription ink compared to traditional ink cartridge use is the big saving that comes with it – and existing HP customers save up to 70 per cent on printing costs, according to the manufacturer.

Who knows, you may even already have an Instant Ink-enabled printer, and be on your way to enjoying the benefits of the brand’s affordable and easy delivery service, that comes with shipping and recycling as standard. To check whether you have an Instant Ink-enabled printer, visit HP’s website.

Keep reading to find out how The Independent readers can get up to six months free, by adding the code ‘SPRING26UKI’ at checkout right now.

HP Instant Ink: Starting from £1.79 a month, Instantink.com

open image in gallery ( HP Instant Ink )

HP Instant Ink is a subscription that works the smart way, by charging you for the amount of pages you are planning on printing, rather than the cost of the ink itself. This process allows you to gauge how much ink you’ll likely need each month, so you won’t be overpaying for ink that you don’t need.

Plus, you’re able to be flexible with your subscription, so that you can adjust things as time goes on. And, if you end up using more ink than what your plan allows, you’ll just pay for those extra sheets – which starts from £1 for 10-15 pages.

When it's time for you to replace the cartridge in your printer, you simply pop it into a prepaid envelope and drop it in the postbox. It couldn’t be easier. To craft a plan that works for you and start saving today, head to the HP Instant Ink website to find out more.

Sound impressive? HP is also offering The Independent readers an additional free three months of HP Instant Ink. That’s up to six months free, as you also receive three months free when you buy an HP Printer. Add the code ‘SPRING26UKI’ at checkout to save. You’ve got until 30 April 2026 to make the most of this unmissable deal.