Co-op to re-stock empty shelves as it recovers from major hack

The Co-op has said availability in its shops and website will start to recover from this weekend as it brings its systems back online following a major cyber attack.

The Manchester-based group said it is working closely with suppliers to restock its stores after the hack caused significant disruption across its retail chain and led to bare shelves in many of its shops.

It said it is getting its online systems back on track in a “safe and controlled manner” after being forced to shut down some of its systems to contain the attack.

The group said there will be improved availability in its food shops and online from this weekend, with its stock ordering system now fully online again.

The mutual added it is also now able to accept all forms of payment, including contactless and chip-and-pin.

A spokesperson for Co-op said: “Following the malicious third-party cyber attack, we took early and decisive action to restrict access to our systems in order to protect our Co-op.

“We are now in the recovery phase and are taking steps to bring our systems gradually back online in a safe and controlled manner.”

The mutual is among a number of retailers, including Marks & Spencer and Harrods, to have been hit by hacks in recent weeks.

M&S, which has been grappling with the fallout from a highly damaging cyber attack since Easter weekend, revealed on Tuesday that personal customer data had also been stolen by the hackers.

M&S has not been able to take any orders through its website or app since April 25 as it tries to resolve the problem, although all stores remain open.

The National Crime Agency has said it is investigating the attacks individually but is “mindful they may be linked”.

The Co-op’s stock availability has been hit particularly hard by the attack on its systems and shoppers faced empty shelves because of the continued fallout.

The group was reportedly prioritising supplies of essential items in some badly affected stores.

It had also revealed that hackers stole members’ personal data, such as names and contact details.

The group was unable to take card payments in some shops, with contactless also affected, although the majority of the retailer’s 2,300 shops have been able to take usual forms of payment.

Co-operative Group chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq last week apologised to customers for the disruption, saying it was a “highly sophisticated” attack.

The firm – which also runs businesses spanning funeral services and insurance – is holding its annual general meeting for members in Manchester on Saturday.