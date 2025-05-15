Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The hackers responsible for attacking M&S and other UK retailers are now targeting stores in the US, Google has warned.

The tech giant issued a statement on Wednesday urging US firms to take extra caution against potential cyber attacks from the hacking group ‘Scattered Spider’.

"US retailers should take note. These actors are aggressive, creative, and particularly effective at circumventing mature security programs," said John Hultquist, an analyst at Google's cyber security arm.

Scattered Spider is a nickname for a loosely interconnected network of hackers of varying levels of sophistication, and is widely reported to have been behind the highly disruptive hack at M&S, whose online operations have been frozen since 25 April.

The Scattered Spider-connected group has a history of focusing on a single sector at a time and is likely to target retail for a while longer, Hultquist said.

Hackers from the Scattered Spider ecosystem have been behind a slew of disruptive break-ins on both sides of the Atlantic.

In 2023, hackers tied to the group made headlines for hacking casino operators MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment.

Law enforcement has struggled to get a handle on hackers tied to Scattered Spider, in part because of the group's amorphousness, the hackers' youth, and a lack of cooperation from cybercrime victims.

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, America's civilian cyberdefense body, did not return a message seeking comment.

Christian Beckner, a vice president with the National Retail Federation, said his members were already alert to the risk of disruptive intrusions from Scattered Spider-linked groups.

"We've been closely tracking everything going on in the UK over the past few weeks," he said. "There aren't geographic boundaries on these threats."

The Retail & Hospitality ISAC, an information-sharing group whose core members include Albertsons, Costco, McDonald's, and Lowe's, said it was working with Google to prepare a briefing for its membership.

On Tuesday, M&S announced that some customer data had been accessed as a result of the recent cyber attack, though claimed that it did not include usable payment details or passwords.

“As we continue to manage the current cyber incident, we have written to customers to let them know that unfortunately the nature of the incident means some personal customer data has been taken,” the company said.

Additional reporting from agencies