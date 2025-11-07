GTA 6 delay now means long-awaited game is over a year away

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The release date for Grand Theft Auto VI has been postponed once again, with the much-anticipated game now set to arrive on November 19, 2026.

The announcement was made by game developer Rockstar, as part of a second quarter earnings announcement for their parent company Take-Two Interactive.

In a statement shared with IGN, Take-Two said that the delay is necessary in order to give “the team some additional time to finish the game with the high level of polish players expect and deserve.”

They added: “Rockstar has our full support of course, and we are confident they will deliver an unrivalled blockbuster entertainment experience.”

Back in December 2023, Rockstar was forced to release the GTA VI trailer after the video, set in a fictionalised version of Miami known as Vice City and set to the sounds of “Love is a Long Road” by Tom Petty, was leaked online. The video generated more than 93 million views in its first 24 hours on YouTube, smashing viewing records.

Reactions to the trailer were overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising the game’s graphics, and the apparent decision to focus on a female protagonist, for the first time in the franchise’s history.

The sixth game in the Grand Theft Auto series is now set to be released next year ( Rockstar Games/PA )

The Grand Theft Auto franchise is one of the most critically acclaimed and popular franchises in gaming, with the past several entries often ranking among the best video games ever made.

In September 2022, a hacker leaked 90 videos and screenshots of GTA 6. The footage and screenshots were described as early development, but it all but confirmed the game would be taking place in Vice City.

While GTA VI is expected to tell an original story, it will therefore be set in an expanded version of the location previously featured in 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

Reddit users have already been mocking up maps of Vice City, based on the leak.

Like GTA V, the latest title will feature more than one protagonist. Much of the trailer showed a Latin American woman called Lucia and a man named Jason.

The latest game is rumoured to be based on the real-life criminals Bonnie and Clyde, according to someone familiar with the game’s development.

New York actor Gregory Connors is reported to be playing Jason in GTA VI. Though the casting hasn’t been officially confirmed, Connors listed a ‘lead’ role in a 2025 Rockstar game in a recent CV update.

GTA VI should be available on PS5 and the Xbox Series X in November 2026.