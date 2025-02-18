Elon Musk unveils XAI’s Grok 3 claiming it is ‘smartest AI on Earth’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk unveiled his AI company’s new flagship AI model, Grok 3, which he claimed is the “smartest on Earth”.

The multibillionaire owner of Tesla, SpaceX and the AI firm xAI launched Grok 3 on Tuesday for iOS and the web, claiming the latest version is “complete with 10X more compute” than its previous version.

Grok 3 has been in development for several months and was slated for release in 2024 but missed its target.

The AI firm has been building a large data centre in Memphis with over 200,000 GPUs particularly to train Grok 3.

open image in gallery xAI unveils Grok 3 AI model ( xAI )

In December, Mr Musk said the training data set for Grok 3 also included court cases, claiming that the AI model would “render extremely compelling legal verdicts”.

“Grok 3 is an order of magnitude more capable than Grok 2...[It’s a] maximally truth-seeking AI, even if that truth is sometimes at odds with what is politically correct,” the Tesla and SpaceX boss said during a live-streamed launch of the AI on Tuesday.

The company claims Grok 3 beats OpenAI’s GPT-4o on several benchmarks, including the AIME test which evaluates an AI model’s performance on math questions as well as GPQA which tests the physics, biology, and chemistry problem-solving skills.

Grok 3 is currently available for Premium+ subscribers on X. xAI said it is also launching a new subscription plan called SuperGrok for the Grok mobile app and Grok.com website users.

Users can use separate modes of Grok 3 – one that requires the chatbot to “Think,” and another “Big Brain” mode for more difficult queries for which the AI uses additional computing.

The app, the company said, also has an additional DeepSearch feature which it said would scan the internet and data from the Musk-owned X social media platform to provide a summarised response to a question.

Cool!



And Grok 3 is coming soon. Pretraining is now complete with 10X more compute than Grok 2. https://t.co/54j81EEOF5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2025

It would also get a “voice mode” in the near future, Mr Musk said, adding that the previous Grok 2 version would be made open-source.

“Our general approach is that we will open-source the last version [of Grok] when the next version is fully out. When Grok 3 is mature and stable, which is probably within a few months, then we’ll open-source Grok 2,” he said.

Grok 3 is the latest model built by xAI, which the Tesla boss founded after leaving OpenAI, claiming that the ChatGPT company betrayed its founding principles and the terms of his original donations.

open image in gallery xAI's Grok 3 compared to other AI models ( xAI )

Mr Musk and OpenAI chief Sam Altman have been feuding openly for some time with the fight escalating last week after the SpaceX chief and president Donald Trump’s “First Buddy” submitted an offer for nearly $100bn to buy OpenAI.

But the OpenAI board unanimously rejected the takeover bid, declaring on Friday that the AI firm is “not for sale”.