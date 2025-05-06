Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer dropped Tuesday, thrilling fans ahead of the game’s highly anticipated release with visions of never-ending explosions, consequence-free crime and a steamy Bonnie and Clyde-esque romance.

With the surprise preview, Rockstar Games softened the blow for fans who have waited over a decade for the latest installment, which was delayed until May 26, 2026, after it was first teased to drop in 2025.

Fans are introduced to dual protagonists Lucia and Jason, a couple reminiscent of Bonnie and Clyde, who are on the run from authorities in the swampy, Miami-inspired Vice City.

The trailer for the hyper-realistic has no shortage of action-movie moments – and even features the familiar faces of beloved characters seen in previous versions of the video game.

Here’s everything fans can look forward to in Grand Theft Auto VI:

A Bonnie & Clyde-type love story

The latest trailer reveals the upcoming game appears to center around a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired romance between Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

According to character bios released by Rockstar, Jason is a former soldier working for local drug runners in the fake=Keys, and Lucia has just been released from Leonida Penitentiary.

open image in gallery A new trailer for the upcoming installment of Grand Theft Auto was released on Tuesday. It is expected to become the best selling video game of all time. ( Rockstar Games )

Jason and Lucia’s whirlwind romance is at the forefront of the trailer, which showcases the warm coastal landscape of Leonida, a stand-in for Florida, as Jason drives to pick up Lucia from prison.

The trailer flips between steamy, R-rated moments shared between Lucia and Jason and the couple committing high-stakes armed robberies and epically evading authorities.

Tender moments of the two dancing, drinking at a bar and enjoying themselves are scattered between high-speed chases by car and boat as the Pointer Sisters’ “Hot Together” blares in the background.

Action movie moments

GTA VI promises to pack a punch – literally.

The most recent trailer is teeming with massive explosions, car chases, dirty cops and crime without punishment for protagonists Jason and Lucia.

Within the nearly three-minute teaser, the characters are seen jumping out of planes, getting into fights and holding people at gunpoint.

Realistic scenes of fictional Florida

The game’s upcoming installment features hyper-realistic characters and scenery.

Rockstar’s depiction of Florida – the fictional Leonida – as well as the aptly named Vice City, appears much more detailed and far more realistic than the version seen in previous games, including GTA V, which came out 12 years ago. Previously, GTA: Vice City was released on Playstation 2 in 2002, but that was over 20 years ago. So the virtual Miami has gotten quite the facelift in the past two decades.

open image in gallery The game was supposed to be released around Christmas, but was delayed until May 2026. ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

In Vice City, there are flashy beachfront bars and neon lights, as well as dingy motels, strip clubs and parties on boats.

The trailer also appears to explore beyond the city limits, with a chopper chasing a boat through a swampy river before the nearly three-minute video ends with the protagonists riding off into a picturesque sunset.

Packed with PDA and adult themes

There’s seemingly no shortage of adult themes in the upcoming GTA.

Bits and pieces of Jason and Lucia’s romance are packed into the trailer, which starts with Jason picking Lucia up from prison. The couple’s highs and lows then follow, including everything from steamy make-outs and romantic dockside chats to the pair grinding in a strip club.

At one point, Jason, who is holding a gun, tells Lucia, “You and me Lu, we got this,” to which she replies: “We got this.”

The trailer also features scantily clad women for a franchise that has become known for pushing adult themes and dialogue.

Beloved characters from previous installments set to return

The latest trailer also confirms that at least one character featured in previous GTA installments will likely make a reappearance.

The clip appears to show Phil Cassidy, a beloved major character in Vice City, inside a gun shop holding an American flag-themed weapon.

While Cassidy lost his arm during the events of GTA:Vice City, the trailer appears to show him with both arms intact, which could have implications for the game’s timeline or simply be an homage to a beloved character.

Now, the question is whether other characters from earlier installments will be back in the 2026 version.