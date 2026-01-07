Sainsbury’s launches new graduate scheme including focus on AI skills

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sainsbury’s has announced it is launching a new graduate programme including a focus on developing skills in artificial intelligence.

The FutureMaker programme, which will take on nearly 50 graduates in the firm’s store support centre, will last for two years and aims to help graduates develop key skills, such as those in digital and artificial intelligence (AI), which the retailer views as vital for supporting future business growth.

The decision to focus the new graduate programme on these skills was informed by “extensive research” into the future needs of the business, the company said.

Graduates on the scheme will also develop skills in data and analytics, change and transformation as well as business decision-making.

After the programme, they will then be able to apply for relevant roles within the business.

Roles will include buying, commercial operations, digital retail, merchandising, data science and analytics, food technology, logistics and fulfilment, supply chain, transformation, property and procurement, and product and innovation.

It comes after warnings earlier this year that UK graduates were facing the toughest job market in years, according to job search site Indeed.

The number of roles advertised for graduates was down 33% on the previous year, its lowest level in seven years.

By focusing its programme on these skills, Sainsbury’s hopes to open more accessible pathways for graduates, improving their digital confidence by demystifying AI and machine learning and enabling more responsible use of these tools.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “As a proud people-first business, our colleagues are at the heart of everything we do.

“We’re committed to investing in early careers and have spent time identifying the skills our future leaders will need to help us build a sustainable retail talent pipeline.”

In 2024, the retailer announced a partnership with Microsoft to enhance customer and colleague experience with AI, including “upskilling programmes for Sainsbury’s colleagues, helping them learn and grow in the new AI-driven economy”.

Clodagh Moriarty, Sainsbury’s chief retail and technology officer, said of the partnership at the time: “It’s one of the key ways we’re investing in transforming our capabilities over the next three years, enabling us to take another big leap forward in efficiency and productivity.”

But the supermarket stressed that the new graduate programme was not specifically connected to that partnership.

Applications for the graduate scheme open on January 9.

Over the past two years, Sainsbury’s has announced two rounds of job cuts, axing 1,500 jobs in February 2024 and 3,000 jobs in January 2025, as part of plans to simplify its business and cut £1 billion in costs in a challenging economic environment.

Part of its overhaul has also included increasing investment in automation and AI.