Google updates its iconic logo for first time in 10 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Google has updated its multi-coloured ‘G’ logo, marking the first major update to the brand’s design in nearly a decade.

Billions of users will begin to notice a change to the Google icon over the coming days as the update rolls out across smartphones, tablets and other devices.

The redesign will see the four-tone ‘G’ logo switch colour to a rainbow gradient that blends the original red, yellow, green and blue shades.

open image in gallery Google's old logo (left) and new logo launched in May 2025 ( Google )

The new icon first appeared on the Google Search app for iOS following an update on Sunday, before coming to Android devices on Monday through the latest beta version of the Google app.

Eventually it will roll out to all devices, while also appearing as the new favicon image on web browser tabs.

With an estimated 5 billion people using Google globally, the logo is one of the most ubiquitous in the world.

The last significant change to Google’s logo came in September 2015, when the tech firm switched from a serif typeface to a modern typeface called Product Sans.

open image in gallery The old Google logo at the Google stand at the Frankfurt Book Fair on 21 October 2005 ( AFP/Getty )

The update also saw the introduction of the circular ‘G’ icon, which had previously been a lowercase ‘g’ on a blue background.

Google said at the time that the rebrand was intended to make the logo suitable “for a world of seamless computing across an endless number of devices and different kinds of inputs (such as tap, type and talk)”.

The latest redesign appears to bring Google’s most prominent logo in line with the gradient used for its AI chatbot Gemini.

The search giant has put a significant focus on artificial intelligence in recent years, integrating the technology into all of its major platforms in an effort to not lose ground against competitors.

Earlier this year, Google began testing an AI-only search tool that summarises results in a conversational way similar to Geminin rival ChatGPT.