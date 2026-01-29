Google Gemini can now do digital chores for you
A major update for the market-leading AI allows it to navigate the internet independently
Google Gemini is now able to carry out tasks like online shopping and party planning on behalf of a user following a major update to the AI assistant.
The new “auto browse” feature is launching in Google Chrome, the world’s most popular web browser, with a side panel that completes online chores while a user is engaged with other tasks.
It is currently only available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US but is expected to roll out more widely in the future.
The new feature is part of a big push from the US tech giant to integrate its market-leading artificial intelligence across all of its products, helping to set it apart from rival AI chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
“These deeper integrations help you get things done, quickly,” Google’s Parisa Tabriz wrote in a blog post.
“Let’s say you’re planning a Y2K theme party and find inspiration in a photo that perfectly captures that era. Auto browse, with the multimodal capabilities of Gemini 3, can identify what’s in the picture, search for similar items and add them to your cart – staying within budget and even applying discount codes.”
The auto browse feature is even able to log in to apps and websites if given access to Google Password Manager, however it still lacks autonomy when it comes to certain important tasks.
Before making an online purchase or posting on social media, for example, the AI will pause and ask the user for permission to proceed.
Google has already integrated its latest Gemini 3 model into other products, including Gmail, Search, and Google Workspace tools like Docs, Sheets and Drive.
The latest update comes just two weeks after Google announced a multi-year partnership with Apple to integrate Gemini into its AI offerings, including a revamped version of Siri.
The announcement pushed the market value of Google’s parent company Alphabet above $4 trillion for the first time in its history.
